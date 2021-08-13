It’s free – use it

Torrevieja town hall has started a campaign to try to persuade residents to use their free service for collecting unwanted furniture.

The sight of old mattresses, beds, chests of drawers and other detritus next to rubbish bins has become a part of everyday life in the municipality.

By calling 96 670 23 90 residents can arrange for a member of the street cleaning team to collect the unwanted goods.

