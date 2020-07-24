New fines to halt virus spread

The Valencia government is set to approve a decree today (Friday) setting out a new fining regime to cover the regulations on the use of face masks brought in at the weekend.

Valencia president Ximo Puig said the new legislation will affect ‘businesses and associations’ which do not follow the rules, as well as members of the public.

The number of ‘active’ cases in the region has risen from 299 to 612 in the last eight days.

