‘Crackdown’ on brothels underway

The security forces are carrying out inspections of the 143 buildings suspected to be working as brothels in the Valencia region, according to councillor for justice Gabriela Bravo.

Sra Bravo noted that the regional government is able to fine establishments which are carrying out activities that are not covered by their licence.

Minister for equality Irene Montero had written to regional governments calling on them to close down these businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com