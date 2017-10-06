Alleged piglet killers go on trial

By Richard Torné

Two men have gone on trial on animal cruelty charges after they filmed themselves crushing to death dozens of piglets at a farm in Huércal Overa last year.

The two, Daniel Asensio Aguera and Mantas Radekevicius, worked at the el Filo Porc pig farm when the incident happened in January 2016.

Nineteen-year-old Aguera was filmed by Radekevicius jumping and body surfing on the backs of the piglets, with up to 19 dying on the spot.

Scores more perished over the succeeding days from their internal injuries. According to the prosecution, 79 died in total.