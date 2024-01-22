Going the distance

The Valencia government is starting to signpost the GR-92 long-distance footpath in the region – a 1,600-km route that runs the length of Spain’s Mediterranean coast – from Portbou on the France border to Tarifa, the southern-most point of mainland Spain on the Strait of Gibraltar.

Although it has been in existence since the beginning of the 1990s, the only region that has moved to properly signpost the route so far is Cataluña, with Valencia and Andalucía lagging behind – and some work still to be done in Murcia.

