Poppy Appeal launch in Benidorm

The official launch of the Royal British Legion Spain North Poppy Appeal took place in Benidorm on Saturday (October 14), led by Torrevieja Pipes & Drums.

The sound of the bagpipes attracted the attention of people along the Levante promenade, who quickly lined the route, applauding as they and the Standard Bearers marched by.

They were followed by mayor Toni Peréz, accompanied by the British vice consul Sara Munsterhjelm, Trustee of the RBL John Boisson, the military attaché of the British Embassy, Captain Stephen McGlory, RBL representatives Bob Chambers and Nicholas Keen, Anglican priest Richard Seabrook and numerous ex-servicemen and women.

