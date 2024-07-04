Head start for young turtles

By Alex Watkins

MURCIA regional government released 30 loggerhead turtles at Isla Plana beach in Cartagena today.

Weighing an average of one kilo, they came from a nest that was found by residents in the same place a year ago.

The nest contained 117 eggs and was moved to Calblanque beach where it could be more easily monitored and protected, and in the end 51 young were born.

They have all been tagged with a microchip under the skin to collect information about their behaviour.

Regional president Fernando López Miras said that 21 more from the same nest will be released over the coming weeks.

He noted that the nesting season for this vulnerable species is from June to September and anyone who finds a nest should call the emergency services on 112.

The Isla Plana nest was found with help from the association for defence of the natural environment of La Azohía and Isla Plana (ADELA) and personnel from the Aloha beach bar.

After they reported it, personnel from El Valle wildlife recuperation centre and Cartagena local police intervened in accordance with protocol.

The turtles formed part of the ‘headstarting’ programme to rear them until they had grown big enough to be returned to their natural habitat with a better chance of survival.

The programme also involves the marine aquiculture station in San Pedro del Pinatar and the Oceanographic foundation in Valencia.

Cartagena mayoress Noelia Arroyo thanked the regional government for its ‘turtle territory’ conservation programme and revealed that turtle tracks had been spotted yesterday at Las Amoladeras beach in Cabo de Palos.

A city hall biologist has gone there to check them out and see if the protocol to protect the species can be applied there too.