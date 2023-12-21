High-speed to Europe

Spain has used its EU presidency role to approve targets for the European transport network (TEN-T) that will see the Mediterranean Corridor high-speed train route to France – and on to Hungary – completed by 2030.

The deal includes ‘multi-modal’ links, ‘connecting airports with the rail network’.

This means that the long-awaited train to Alicante-Elche airport would have to up and running by the end of the decade at the latest – and linked to the high-speed network.

