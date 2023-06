Carlos Mazón’s Partido Popular (PP) has reached an agreement with far-right party Vox to run the Valencia region.

He said he is aiming to get the new regional government up and running ‘as soon as possible’.

The finer points of the deal have yet to be reached but it will have ‘fewer councillors and high-ranking officials’, ‘fewer taxes’ and ‘an efficient health service’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News