Migrants feared dead in sea crossing tragedy

The Valencia government lamented the almost-certain death of three migrants after a small boat capsized off the coast of Torrevieja.

Regional councillor for justice and the interior, Elisa Núñez vowed to fight against the ‘illegal trafficking of people’.

The Red Cross noted that 13 survivors, including a two-month-old baby, had been pulled from the sea by the crew of a fish boat around 40 nautical miles from the shore – and another person had been rescued by helicopter.

