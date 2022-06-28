Extra measures to contain inflation

Additional measures to compensate for soaring inflation and protect the most vulnerable, as well as further extensions of those already in force, were announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting on Saturday, they approved a decree law that is valid until the end of this year, which will cost €9.1 billion – about €5.5B in spending and €3.6B in reduced income from tax cuts – bringing the total cost of government aid for this purpose to about €15B by the end of 2022.

