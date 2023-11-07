More Britons on the way

The number of British tourists visiting the Valencia region will rise by 10% next year, according to president Carlos Mazón.

Sr Mazón was in London for the World Travel Market tourism fair on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 2.2 million Britons visited the Valencia region in 2022 – 88% of whom went to Alicante province – a figure which could be bettered this year.

Valencia’s president said the increase predicted for 2024 will consolidate the UK as the ‘principal sender’ of tourists to the region.

