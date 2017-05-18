PROPERTY owners who lost money when they sold their homes, premises or land are entitled to claim back the ‘plusvalía’ tax, according to a judgment from the Constitutional Court (TC) in Madrid.
‘Plusvalía’ is a local tax based on the property registry (catastral) value, which is calculated on a fixed local authority percentage and the years the property has been owned.
Payback for vendors
