Payback for vendors

0
9
Some sellers find themsleves taxed on captial gains despite losing money on the sale of a property

PROPERTY owners who lost money when they sold their homes, premises or land are entitled to claim back the ‘plusvalía’ tax, according to a judgment from the Constitutional Court (TC) in Madrid.
‘Plusvalía’ is a local tax based on the property registry (catastral) value, which is calculated on a fixed local authority percentage and the years the property has been owned.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleHouse tax hunt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here