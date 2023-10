Local taxes are set to go up in both Benissa and Denia next year.

In Benissa mayor Arturo Poquet said it was to ‘to cover rising energy and staff costs’, with property tax (IBI) set to soar by up to 25%.

Property tax and water rates will go up in Denia – IBI will rise by 10%, and the public-sector utility board Aquàlia is set to increase its charges by 8.6%, starting from 2024.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News