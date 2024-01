More details have been given on the new regional government’s plan to re-establish health emergency call centres (CICU) in Alicante province and Castellón.

The previous coalition had centralised the service in Valencia city, arguing that more effective responses to emergency situations could be coordinated from one regional base.

Regional councillor for health Marciano Gómez said: “It is necessary that we have CICU centres in all three of the provinces.

