Using fire to fight fire

A plan to use targeted burning of vegetation as a fire prevention tool is being employed by the Valencia government.

Known as prescribed fire, the burning is conducted under desired conditions to meet objectives, such as limiting the amount of dry brush in an area prone to wildfires; and restoring ecosystems.

A spokesman for the department of justice and the interior said: “Our aim is to significantly increase the number of hectares that are burned as a strategy for reducing combustible areas of countryside.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News