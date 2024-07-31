Age Concern summer recess

The Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur centre in Calle Paganini, La Siesta urbanisation, Torrevieja, is closed for its summer break until August 12. It will then be open on August 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30. Normal hours will resume on September 2.

Age Concern advises that during this period its volunteers will respond to any messages left on the centre’s answerphone – telephone 96 678 68 87.

The Los Montesinos charity shop is also closed until September 2, whilst the newly-opened shop in San Luis will remain open throughout the summer.

The library will open its doors to the public on September 3 following the summer recess.