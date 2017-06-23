A bad day for Murray

Uh-oh there may be trouble ahead for men’s tennis world number one Andy Murray.

His preparations for bagging a third Wimbledon singles title has got off to a very shaky start indeed, with a first round defeat at Queen’s against the world number 90. It was a straight-sets drubbing. Ouch!

I’ve studied my tea leaves and poked around the entrails of a sheep and they’ve told me that he’s going to come a cropper at the All England Club next month.

Adding weight to this prediction is the fact that both his Wimbledon titles followed victories at Queen’s Club.

The omens are not looking good. I just hope I’m eating my words come Sunday, July 16 because I would love to see this supremely talented player pick up another Grand Slam trophy before he brings the curtain down on his brilliant career.

