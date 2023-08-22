Anger at seaside waste water outlet plan

A campaign has been launched to stop wastewater from towns around the Mar Menor being pumped out to sea off Pilar de la Horadada.

“They want to transfer the waters that caused the ecological collapse of the Mar Menor to our coasts,” asserted a spokesman for Pilar town hall.

Following meetings with all parties on the local council – the Partido Popular, Socialists (PSOE) and Vox – a unilateral statement was issued expressing their ‘most energetic rejection’ of this plan by the ministry for the ecological transition.

