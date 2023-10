Environmental protection and sustainability will have to be ‘compatible with the arrival of investment to the Valencia region’.

These were the words of new regional councillor for the environment, water and infrastructure, Salomé Pradas in the Valencia parliament when she outlined the policies that her department will pursue over the next four years.

To achieve this there will be a ‘revision’ of legislation which governs natural parks, she noted.

