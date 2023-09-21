Airport strike set to go ahead

Private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport are set to go ahead with strike action – starting tomorrow (Friday).

Employees from Ilunion Seguridad will be staging partial stoppages on September 22, 23, 24, 26, 29 and 30.

The CCOO union noted that the action will affect security checks for passengers and airline staff; hold luggage; goods supply; private flights; and ‘the security control centre’.

Two hour-long periods on each of the strike days have been selected – between 08.45 and 09.45; and from 18.00 to 19.00.

