Supreme Court hearing on prorogation

THE UK’s highest court heared from a host of supporters of a legal challenge over the controversial prorogation of Parliament – including former prime minister Sir John Major – yesterday (Thursday).

Lawyers for businesswoman and campaigner Gina Miller argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was “an unlawful abuse of power”.

On yesterday’s third and final day of a historic hearing at the Supreme Court in London, a panel of 11 justices heared submissions on behalf of Sir John, the Welsh and Scottish governments and Northern Irish victims’ campaigner Raymond McCord.

Sir John did not address the court himself, but his lawyers put forward his argument that the suspension was motivated by Mr Johnson’s “political interest” in closing down Parliament ahead of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union on October 31.

By Sian Harrison, Cathy Gordon and Sam Tobin, PA