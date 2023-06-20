Second runway plan revival angers ecologists

A second runway at Alicante-Elche airport would threaten to destroy the protected salt marsh of Agua Amarga, ecologists have warned.

The dormant proposal was resuscitated at a recent meeting between two regional employers’ associations (the CEV and Hosbec) with the president of state airports company AENA.

Plans to construct this runway over part of the wetland and the surrounding basin, which affects it, have been repeatedly and firmly opposed by the south Alicante wetlands association (AHSA) and other environmental groups.

