Out and about by moonlight

More than 100 people have already registered for the Vega Baja town of Bigastro’s fun and healthy ‘under the moon’ activity which takes place on Friday, July 26, starting at 21.00.

The nocturnal walk is expected to last round one hour and cover a distance of five kilometres.

Organised through the Biganatura association, the activity starts from the municipal auditorium and participants are advised to bring a torch and a bottle of water.

There will be two water stops during the route.

Registration is free and taking place in person on weekdays, from 09.00-14.00, at the town hall, by telephone on 96 535 00 00, or online at https://forms.gle/QRWYfyZmng6v1D8A7

The activity is open to people of all ages.

Participants will receive a free iced drink.