Work to create a vast flooding pool next to the N-332 road in Torrevieja will be finished ‘before the end of the year’, according to the town hall.

The current structure, which lies in Doña Inés urbanistion, is being extended by 4,533 square metres, with a depth of 3.2 metres.

It will be able to store 14,000 m3 of rainwater which arrives during downpours, increasing the current capacity sevenfold.

