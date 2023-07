With eight people losing their lives by drowning in one week in the Valencia region this July, the Red Cross has appealed once again for people to take care when bathing.

The NGO’s coordinator for emergencies in the region, Javier Gandía noted that more people have drowned in Valencia in the last four years than any other region in Spain – a total of 232.

The lion’s share of the deaths has occurred in the sea, he noted.

