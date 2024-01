Denia’s future professional-standard sports village is a step closer to becoming reality, as the contract for drawing up the plans has now been awarded.

The joint-venture firm Argenia Ingeniería y Arquitectura, S.L – made up of ABM Arquitectos and SLP Arquitectos – have been instructed to design the state-of-the-art complex.

Once built, the ultra-modern stadium will have seating for up to 2,500 spectators.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News