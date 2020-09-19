Madrid to impose local lockdowns in 37 districts

Madrid regional authorities have announced local lockdowns affecting 37 districts in the south of the city and nearby towns in a attempt to stop the huge surge in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Contagion ratios have reached over 1,000 per 100,000 residents in the majority of these areas.

Local lockdowns will affect 850,000 people from Monday and regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso said one million PCR tests will be carried out in the affected area within one week.

