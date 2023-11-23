Hospital funding slashed, according to campaign group

Funding for plans to expand Torrevieja hospital has been slashed in the draft version of the regional government’s 2024 budget, according to a campaign group defending public healthcare.

At a protest they staged outside the hospital on Tuesday, the Plataforma por la Sanidad 100% Pública cited figures from the new Partido Popular (PP)-Vox administration’s spending plan which cut the €11.1 million that had been allocated by the previous left-wing coalition government for 2023-2024, to just €1.1M for maintenance.

And plans to extend two health centres in the Torrevieja hospital area department, Guardamar and Orihuela Costa, have been pushed back two years to 2027, they claimed.

