Council asks for loan to pay for projects

Torrevieja town hall has asked for a €19.5 million loan in order to carry out projects that have been pending for years.

These include the repairs to the Dique de Levante pier, the new animal shelter and the construction of La Mata sports centre, which is already underway.

Councillor for the economy Domingo Paredes said that banks have been invited to present their offers and the town hall will ‘see which is the most interesting for the municipal treasury’.

