National Police officers helped a man who used the AlertCops application to send a message explaining that he is epileptic and was feeling in a bad way at San Juan beach in Alicante.

The force’s 091 control centre in the city reported that it said: “Please, I am at San Juan beach; I don’t know the area. I am epileptic. Send an ambulance, I’m not well. And I have strange symptoms. My right leg and half my face have gone to sleep.”

