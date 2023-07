At around 14.15 on Wednesday, the local police in Callosa de Ensarriá told swimmers in the Algar waterfall bathing area to get out of the water.

The local authority had received a call from the regional tourist department telling them to close the bathing areas after a test revealed the presence of bacteria in the water due to a probable spillage.

They said the Algar would most likely reopen on Friday but people could call 96 588 01 53 to confirm.

