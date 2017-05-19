Reflecting the soul of the vineyard

Terroir – ‘The complete natural environment in which a particular wine is produced, including factors such as the soil, topography, and climate.’

Terroir – ‘The characteristic taste and flavour imparted to a wine by the environment in which it is produced.’

(Incidentally, whilst hesitating to imply that the renowned Mr. Oxford may have missed something here [I’m only from the North, after all!], I’d add ‘aroma’ to the second definition.)

Well, you can pick either, and indeed both, arriving, like the Oxford Dictionary definitions above, at a reasonable explanation of what this mystical, French word actually means.

