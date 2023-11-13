Tourism tax shelved

The Valencia government has buried the regional tourism tax – a charge on overnight stays that had never been used and was unlikely to be introduced by most town halls.

Regional president Carlos Mazón hailed the move.

“We have removed barriers,” he said. “We are sending a message of welcome.”

Socialist party spokesman, Arcadi España told the PP ‘to stop the theatrics’.

“They have annulled a tax which did not exist and that no one was charging in the Valencia region,” he noted.

