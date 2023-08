A fin whale – the second largest animal on Earth – was spotted around a kilometre off the coast of Guardamar del Segura on Tuesday.

Torrevieja town hall biologist Juan Antonio Pujol noted that the cetacean had been seen by the team from the Marítimas Torrevieja company which runs boat trips to Tabarca island.

Sr Pujol explained that the whale was swimming along the coast, passing La Mata and Torrevieja, on its migration south.

Archive photo: Cephas