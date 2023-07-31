Football match fixing plot exposed

In an operation supported by Europol, National Police have arrested 17 members of an organised criminal network accused of being engaged in sports corruption.

The global betting market investigation service (SIGMA) also played a vital part in the investigation and the Spanish top division, LaLiga collaborated as well.

The suspects, 11 of whom were detained in the autonomous city of Melilla and six in Granada, are accused of manipulating matches and placing large bets on their outcomes, according to spokespeople for the police and Europol.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News