Efficient lighting for Valencia

VALENCIA city hall will save over €2.7 million by changing the current models of streetlights for other, more energy-efficient ones.

Thanks to a zero-interest loan granted by the Institute for Energy Diversification (IDAE), over 22,000 outdated lampposts will be replaced with low-consumption LED technology lights, reducing expense in this area by up to 85 per cent and thus saving €1.9 million annually.

Moreover, the governing team has asked for a second loan, which would increase figures to over 30,000 lampposts and €2.7 million if granted.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper