Doubling up railway tracks

The outgoing regional government has authorised its rail company (FGV) to tender two important contracts to improve the TRAM light railway network in Alicante province.

The first is for work to add a second track along Line 1, between the stop for Villajoyosa hospital through Finestrat to Benidorm, and electrify this route, with a budget of almost €50 million and a completion schedule of 30 months.

The objective is to increase the capacity, regularity and frequency of services on the line.

