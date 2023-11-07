Integrating flooding infrastructure

The vast concrete basin constructed in Torreta Florida urbanisation in Torrevieja – designed to reduce inundations in this flooding hotspot – will be used as a skate park and outdoor fitness area ‘when there are not episodes of heavy rain’.

This week the town hall showed off the colourful murals which have been painted on the walls by local artist Carlos Vera.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón noted that the flooding infrastructure is able to store around 9,000 cubic metres of water.

