Hundred months are up

Els Poblets

May 26,2017

Dear Sir,

Will the Costa Blanca News be reminding its readers that the Prince of Wales’s hundred months are now up? By now, if his prediction made in March 2009 had been correct we would have experienced ‘irretrievable climate collapse’. Perhaps your Dave Jones might explain why this didn’t happen and why, over this hundred months, there has been no evidence whatsoever of global warming. If anything our planet registered slightly cooler temperatures with sea ice everywhere refusing to comply with the gloomy predictions of ‘the science’.

Could it be that we ‘swivel eyed idiots’ are proving to be right in protesting at the billions of hard earned money being thrown on the altar of spurious Misconception?

Yours faithfully,

Peter Henham