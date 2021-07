A 12-year-old girl allegedly stabbed her mother’s partner with a kitchen knife as he was attempting to strangle the woman, according to state news agency EFE.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in the apartment they shared in Elda, in the interior of Alicante province.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com