The forest fire which broke out in Montitxelvo in Valencia province on Thursday was classified as being ‘stabilised’ by the regional government last night (Sunday).

Fanned by very strong winds, the flames had threatened to spread into Alicante province.

The fire has burned 2,500 hectares of land and saw 850 residents evacuated from their homes

The army’s UME emergencies brigade was called in to help extinguish the wildfire.

