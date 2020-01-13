Flybe’s ‘no comment’ on crisis talks

Budget airline Flybe has refused to comment on reports that it is in crisis talks to put together a rescue deal.

The low-cost flyer stated this morning on Twitter that they ‘continue to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned’.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation,” they stated.

British Airline Pilots Association general secretary, Brian Strutton, said: “According to reports the airline could have collapsed over the weekend which would have been devastating news.

“This is an appalling state of affairs and we demand that the owners of Flybe – Virgin, Stobart and Cyrus – and the Government departments involved stop hiding and talk to us about Flybe.”

Full story and updates in Friday’s Costa Blanca News