Cash missing in the post

Benitachell

February 11, 2017

Good Morning – For the last 10 years or so I have given all my family of 10 with their Birthday Cards a new UK £50 note by hand – this is a very easy way to buy presents for the family aged between 21 and 56.

This July I had a major heart-attack and our daughter came over 3 times. Each time I forgot to hand her the card.

The card was duly posted in Benitachell Correos, with correct stamps and correct size envelope.

Guess???

Card did not arrive and neither the £50 note.

This is not the first time this has happened.

I wonder if other residents are finding this happens or am I alone in Spain.

Michael Moore