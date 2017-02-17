Cash missing in the post

Benitachell
February 11, 2017
Good Morning – For the last 10 years or so I have given all my family of 10 with their Birthday Cards a new UK £50 note by hand – this is a very easy way to buy presents for the family aged between 21 and 56.
This July I had a major heart-attack and our daughter came over 3 times. Each time I forgot to hand her the card.
The card was duly posted in Benitachell Correos, with correct stamps and correct size envelope.
Guess???
Card did not arrive and neither the £50 note.
This is not the first time this has happened.
I wonder if other residents are finding this happens or am I alone in Spain.
Michael Moore