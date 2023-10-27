Emissions impossible

While many residents are wondering when they will be required to have an emissions badge for their motor vehicle in order to drive in cities and large towns once councils establish low emissions zones (ZBE), many local authorities are dragging their feet or even backpedalling.

Only 17 of the 151 municipalities required under the national climate change law to set up ZBEs have done it so far.

Atmospheric pollution is the top environmental cause of premature death in the EU, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) and particles in suspension smaller than PM2.5 (which penetrate to the lungs) estimated to be behind 20,000 premature deaths per year in Spain, in addition to the environmental, social and economic costs.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News