The largest glacier in the Pyrenees and southern Europe – on Aneto mountain, which is the highest peak in the mountain range – is in terminal decline.

A report under the auspices of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) states. “It is in its terminal stage, displaying fragmentation into smaller ice bodies.”

They note that ‘climate change has accelerated its disappearance, in line with other glaciers in the range’.

