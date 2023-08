Benitachell is the most-sought-after Spanish village for foreign property hunters, according to a study carried out by top real estate portal, Idealista.

They compiled a ‘top 20’ of municipalities which have populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

Most of the non-Spaniards who want to either buy a property or rent are looking for a property in coastal areas, or municipalities that are ‘just a few kilometres from the coast’, according to Idealista.

