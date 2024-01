Spain’s air navigation manager ENAIRE has improved operation systems at Alicante-Elche airport for incoming aircraft.

They reported that they worked with national airport operator Aena to set up new technology that works on the new European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) which is being expanded across European airports.

This improves the service for pilots when there is low cloud or poor visibility.

