Top of the world on the Mar Menor

A total of 174 boats are competing in the International Topper Class sailing World Championships on the Mar Menor from July 20-26.

The championships will be based at the Infanta Cristina high performance sports centre (CAR) in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares, and features sailors from eight countries.

Organised by the Murcia region sailing federation and Punto Sur, with support from the regional government, the regatta will see sailors competing in Topper 4.2 and Topper 5.3 classes. Both classes of boat weigh 43 kilogrammes, and are considered to be the strongest and lightest sailing boats to handle.

Sailors from Great Britain, Spain, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, Brazil, Australia and China will be fighting for podium places over the coming week.

For further information, including the race schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s2zdfc7