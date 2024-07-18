All aboard in Pilar de la Horadada

Pilar de la Horadada council has announced that it is putting on a tourist train to and from the town centre to Torre de la Horadada, Playa de Las Higuericas and Mil Palmeras.

The service gets underway on Friday, July 19 and will continue until August 18.

The free service has a total of 18 stops and two different itineraries.

One route runs from Tuesday to Thursday and the other from Friday to Sunday. There is no service on a Monday.

The service starts from Avenida de la Constitución – at the rambla opposite the Virgen del Pilar school, and the return journey lasts 80 minutes.

During the trip there is an audio-guide explaining the history and curiosities of the area the train is passing through.

The Tuesday to Thursday service leaves at 09.00, 10.30, 12.00, 17.00 and 18.30, and the weekend route runs at 10.00, 11.30, 20.00, 21.30, 23.00.

For further information, visit www.visitpilardelahoradada.com